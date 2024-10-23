Dubai announces ‘special privileges’ for residents with no residency violations

Dubai residents and Emirati sponsors who have not committed any residency violations in the last 10 years will be granted special privileges starting from November 1.

On Tuesday, October 22, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) introduced “The Ideal Face” initiative to acknowledge individuals who maintain clean residency records.

The special privileges include fast-tracking visa processes at Amer centers, priority for Ammer call centre requests, and home services for elderly visa requirements.

Eligibility criteria

Must be a UAE citizen or foreign resident

Must have lived in Dubai for no less than 10 years

Must be a sponsor of one or more people who have not violated their residency status within the last ten years

The sponsor must not have any registered residency violation in the current year.

How to apply?

To take part in the initiative, residents must submit an “obligation certificate” on the official GDRFA website. Once verified, the applicant will receive their digital certificate.

GDRFA’s Director General, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, emphasized the initiative’s alignment with the UAE’s objective of fostering a compliant, happy, and sustainable society.

Residents are advised to renew UAE residence visas and Emirates IDs promptly to avoid fines and potential disqualification from the initiative.

GDRFA is urging all citizens, residents, and visitors to participate in an initiative that commits to upholding residency laws.