Dubai: Bars to serve 100,000-year-old glacier ice from Greenland

Dubai bars and restaurants will soon serve customers a 100,000-year-old piece of Glacier ice from Greenland in drinks.

Arctic Ice, a Greenland-based start up company, recently dispatched its first 20 metric tonnes of ice to serve in exclusive bars in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, the company explains in a video, “This ice that has calved into the ocean from the ice sheet was just supposed to melt in the sea. But then these guys from Arctic Ice came up with this amazing idea to export the ice to Dubai still frozen.”

Arctic Ice’s co-founder Malik V Rasmussen says in the video that, “Yes you can now go to a bar or restaurant in Dubai and buy a drink with ice which has never been polluted by any human being.”

“This is the purest ice you will ever taste,” he added.

“Arctic Ice is sourced directly from the natural glaciers in the Arctic, which have been in a frozen state for more than 100,000 years,” according to company’s website.

“These parts of the ice sheets have not been in contact with any soils or contaminated by pollutants produced by human activities. This makes Arctic Ice the cleanest H20 on Earth,” it added.

They use a specialized boat with a crane to search for uncontaminated ice in the Nuuk fjords, ensuring it has never touched the glacier’s surface.

The ice, compressed over millennia, is extracted from a suitable section and placed in a plastic crate after identification.

The crates are shipped to the capital to fill a larger, refrigerated container, which then sails to Denmark when the boat is full.

The ice is transported to Dubai by a different ship, where it is sold by the distributor Natural Ice.

“In Greenland, we make all our money from fish and from tourism. For a long time, I have wanted to find something else that we can profit from,” Rasmussen told The Sun.