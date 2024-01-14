Saudi Arabia: One-year jail, Rs 1 crore fine for neglecting elderly

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the imposition of a fine of up to 500,000 Saudi riyals (Rs 1,10,48,974) and one-year jail term for neglecting and abusing elderly individuals.

During an interview with Arabic channel Al Ekhbariya, Saudi Lawyer Noura Al Wanda emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to protecting the rights of the elderly, stating that their care primarily falls on their families.

Al Wanda stated that in cases of negligence leading to a violation, the competent court will determine the appropriate punishment.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution enforces laws protecting elderly rights, ensuring their well-being, and preventing mistreatment, highlighting the Kingdom’s stress on protection and care for this vulnerable demographic.

Article 3 mandates that family members are obligated to provide shelter and care, in line with the hierarchical structure outlined in Article 6.

Article 15 of the law prohibits family breadwinners from using elderly money without consent and deliberate violations of rules protecting their rights, particularly regarding misuse of funds.