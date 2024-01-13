Saudi Arabia begins operational activities for Haj 2024

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al Rabiah, has officially announced the commencement of operational activities for the Haj 1445 AH/2024 season.

Operational activities involve coordination between government and private entities to ensure a smooth and safe Haj, facilitating tasks, procedures, and services for a positive pilgrimage experience.

The announcement was made on January 12, after the four-day Haj and Umrah Services Conference in Jeddah.

Taking to X, Al Rabiah expressed gratitude to King Salman for his support of the third Haj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition.

He also expressed his gratitude to the ministry’s staff and all participants who played a crucial role in the conference and exhibition.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.

Haj 2024 visas will be issued from March 1 to April 29 and are expected to begin in mid-June. In 2023, the holy pilgrimage to Makkah attracted over 1.8 million worshippers, marking the largest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.