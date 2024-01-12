Pilgrims can now take flying taxis from Jeddah to Makkah hotels

In a significant move, Umrah and Haj pilgrims arriving at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah will soon be able to take flying taxis all the way to the airstrips in hotels in Makkah.

In this regard, Saudia Airlines (Saudia) recently signed a contract to purchase 100 sustainable German flying electric taxis of the Lilium model.

Abdullah Al-Shahrani, the communications director at the Saudi Group, revealed to Arabic daily Akhbar 24 that this taxi can accommodate four to six passengers, travel up to 200 kilometers, and uses small engines for vertical landings.

He said that Saudia is collaborating with legislative authorities to secure permits for an electric aircraft, aiming to enhance transportation during Umrah and Haj pilgrimage seasons.

Al-Shahrani also pointed out that this aircraft will be used for the first time in the Kingdom.

On Monday, January 8, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, said that the number of Umrah pilgrims coming from abroad during the year 2023 has achieved a historic record of 13.55 million.

The total number of pilgrims in Haj 2023 was over 1.8 million from over 150 countries, including more than 184,000 residents and citizens.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.