UAE passport ranked 11th with access to 183 nations without visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport has been ranked first amongst Gulf countries and 11th globally in the list of the world’s most powerful passports in 2024.

As per the recent report released by Henley Passport Index, UAE passport holders now enjoy visa-free access to 183 countries before their flights.

It is worth noting that over the past decade, the UAE passport has increased by 44 places, jumping from 55th in 2014 to 11th now.

Meanwhile, six countries have achieved a record-breaking number of destinations with visa-free access, making them the top countries on the 2024 index.

List of 183 countries where UAE citizens can travel visa-free

Albania Andorra Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Bermuda Bolivia Bonaire Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Canada Cape Verde Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoro Islands Congo (Rep.) Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czechia Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Estonia eSwatini Ethiopia Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French West Indies Gabon Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Guatemala Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong (SAR China) Hungary Iceland Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao (SAR China) Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niue North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Islands Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Korea Spain Sri Lanka St. Kitts and Nevis St. Lucia St. Maarten Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Sudan Suriname Sweden Switzerland Syria Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand The Gambia Timor-Leste Togo Tonga Tunisia Turkiye Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Ukraine United Kingdom Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vanuatu Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

UAE passport journey in the past 10 years

Year Rank 2014 55th 2015 42nd 2016 38th 2017 38th 2018 21st 2019 15th 2020 18th 2021 16th 2022 15th 2023 13th

Gulf countries ranking for most powerful passports in 2024

Country Rank Visa free country UAE 11th 183 Qatar 53rd 108 Kuwait 55th 102 Bahrain 59th 91 Oman 60th 90 Saudi Arabia 61st 89

Top 10 world’s most powerful passport in 2024