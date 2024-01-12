UAE passport ranked 11th with access to 183 nations without visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport has been ranked first amongst Gulf countries and 11th globally in the list of the world’s most powerful passports in 2024.
As per the recent report released by Henley Passport Index, UAE passport holders now enjoy visa-free access to 183 countries before their flights.
It is worth noting that over the past decade, the UAE passport has increased by 44 places, jumping from 55th in 2014 to 11th now.
Meanwhile, six countries have achieved a record-breaking number of destinations with visa-free access, making them the top countries on the 2024 index.
List of 183 countries where UAE citizens can travel visa-free
- Albania
- Andorra
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Bonaire Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Cape Verde Islands
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Comoro Islands
- Congo (Rep.)
- Cook Islands
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Curacao
- Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Estonia
- eSwatini
- Ethiopia
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- French Polynesia
- French West Indies
- Gabon
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong (SAR China)
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao (SAR China)
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Mali
- Malta
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niue
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Palau Islands
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Reunion
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sri Lanka
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Maarten
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- The Gambia
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Tunisia
- Turkiye
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Yemen
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
UAE passport journey in the past 10 years
|Year
|Rank
|2014
|55th
|2015
|42nd
|2016
|38th
|2017
|38th
|2018
|21st
|2019
|15th
|2020
|18th
|2021
|16th
|2022
|15th
|2023
|13th
Gulf countries ranking for most powerful passports in 2024
|Country
|Rank
|Visa free country
|UAE
|11th
|183
|Qatar
|53rd
|108
|Kuwait
|55th
|102
|Bahrain
|59th
|91
|Oman
|60th
|90
|Saudi Arabia
|61st
|89
Top 10 world’s most powerful passport in 2024
|Country
|Rank
|Visa free country
|France
Germany
Italy
Japan
Singapore
Spain
|1st
|194
|Finland
South Korea
Sweden
|2nd
|193
|Austria
Denmark
Ireland
Netherland
|3rd
|192
|Belgium
Luxembourg
Norway
Portugal
United Kingdom
|4th
|191
|Greece
Malta
Switzerland
|5th
|190
|Australia
Czechia
New Zealand
Poland
|6th
|189
|Canada
Hungary
United States
|7th
|188
|Estonia
Lithuania
|8th
|187
|Latvia
Slovakia
Slovenia
|9th
|186
|Iceland
|10th
|185