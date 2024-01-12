UAE passport ranked 11th with access to 183 nations without visa

Six countries have achieved a record-breaking number of destinations with visa-free access, making them the top countries on the 2024 index.

Sakina Fatima | Published: 12th January 2024
UAE passport ranked 11th globally with access to 183 countries without a visa
Photo: X

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport has been ranked first amongst Gulf countries and 11th globally in the list of the world’s most powerful passports in 2024.

As per the recent report released by Henley Passport Index, UAE passport holders now enjoy visa-free access to 183 countries before their flights.

It is worth noting that over the past decade, the UAE passport has increased by 44 places, jumping from 55th in 2014 to 11th now.

Meanwhile, six countries have achieved a record-breaking number of destinations with visa-free access, making them the top countries on the 2024 index.

List of 183 countries where UAE citizens can travel visa-free

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Angola
  4. Antigua and Barbuda
  5. Argentina
  6. Armenia
  7. Aruba
  8. Austria
  9. Azerbaijan
  10. Bahamas
  11. Bahrain
  12. Bangladesh
  13. Barbados
  14. Belarus
  15. Belgium
  16. Bermuda
  17. Bolivia
  18. Bonaire Sint Eustatius and Saba
  19. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  20. Botswana
  21. Brazil
  22. Brunei
  23. Bulgaria
  24. Burkina Faso
  25. Burundi
  26. Cambodia
  27. Canada
  28. Cape Verde Islands
  29. Central African Republic
  30. Chad
  31. Chile
  32. China
  33. Colombia
  34. Comoro Islands
  35. Congo (Rep.)
  36. Cook Islands
  37. Costa Rica
  38. Croatia
  39. Cuba
  40. Curacao
  41. Cyprus
  42. Czechia
  43. Denmark
  44. Djibouti
  45. Dominica
  46. Dominican Republic
  47. Ecuador
  48. Egypt
  49. El Salvador
  50. Equatorial Guinea
  51. Estonia
  52. eSwatini
  53. Ethiopia
  54. Faroe Islands
  55. Fiji
  56. Finland
  57. France
  58. French Guiana
  59. French Polynesia
  60. French West Indies
  61. Gabon
  62. Georgia
  63. Germany
  64. Greece
  65. Greenland
  66. Grenada
  67. Guatemala
  68. Guinea-Bissau
  69. Guyana
  70. Haiti
  71. Honduras
  72. Hong Kong (SAR China)
  73. Hungary
  74. Iceland
  75. Indonesia
  76. Iran
  77. Iraq
  78. Ireland
  79. Israel
  80. Italy
  81. Japan
  82. Jordan
  83. Kazakhstan
  84. Kenya
  85. Kiribati
  86. Kosovo
  87. Kuwait
  88. Kyrgyzstan
  89. Laos
  90. Latvia
  91. Lebanon
  92. Liechtenstein
  93. Lithuania
  94. Luxembourg
  95. Macao (SAR China)
  96. Madagascar
  97. Malawi
  98. Malaysia
  99. Maldives
  100. Mali
  101. Malta
  102. Marshall Islands
  103. Mauritania
  104. Mauritius
  105. Mayotte
  106. Mexico
  107. Micronesia
  108. Moldova
  109. Monaco
  110. Mongolia
  111. Montenegro
  112. Morocco
  113. Mozambique
  114. Namibia
  115. Nauru
  116. Nepal
  117. Netherlands
  118. New Caledonia
  119. New Zealand
  120. Nicaragua
  121. Niue
  122. North Macedonia
  123. Norway
  124. Oman
  125. Pakistan
  126. Palau Islands
  127. Panama
  128. Paraguay
  129. Peru
  130. Philippines
  131. Poland
  132. Portugal
  133. Qatar
  134. Reunion
  135. Romania
  136. Russian Federation
  137. Rwanda
  138. Samoa
  139. San Marino
  140. Sao Tome and Principe
  141. Saudi Arabia
  142. Senegal
  143. Serbia
  144. Seychelles
  145. Sierra Leone
  146. Singapore
  147. Slovakia
  148. Slovenia
  149. Solomon Islands
  150. Somalia
  151. South Africa
  152. South Korea
  153. Spain
  154. Sri Lanka
  155. St. Kitts and Nevis
  156. St. Lucia
  157. St. Maarten
  158. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  159. Sudan
  160. Suriname
  161. Sweden
  162. Switzerland
  163. Syria
  164. Tajikistan
  165. Tanzania
  166. Thailand
  167. The Gambia
  168. Timor-Leste
  169. Togo
  170. Tonga
  171. Tunisia
  172. Turkiye
  173. Turks and Caicos Islands
  174. Tuvalu
  175. Ukraine
  176. United Kingdom
  177. Uruguay
  178. Uzbekistan
  179. Vanuatu
  180. Vanuatu
  181. Yemen
  182. Zambia
  183. Zimbabwe

UAE passport journey in the past 10 years

YearRank
201455th
201542nd
201638th
201738th
201821st
201915th
202018th
202116th
202215th
202313th

Gulf countries ranking for most powerful passports in 2024

CountryRankVisa free country
UAE11th183
Qatar53rd108
Kuwait55th102
Bahrain59th91
Oman60th90
Saudi Arabia61st89

Top 10 world’s most powerful passport in 2024

CountryRankVisa free country
France
Germany
Italy
Japan
Singapore
Spain		1st194
Finland
South Korea
Sweden		2nd193
Austria
Denmark
Ireland
Netherland		3rd192
Belgium
Luxembourg
Norway
Portugal
United Kingdom		4th191
Greece
Malta
Switzerland		5th190
Australia
Czechia
New Zealand
Poland		6th189
Canada
Hungary
United States		7th188
Estonia
Lithuania		8th187
Latvia
Slovakia
Slovenia		9th186
Iceland10th185

