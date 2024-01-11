Mumbai man wins Range Rover car in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

A Dubai-based Indian expatriate won a brand-new Range Rover Velar car in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner, Kapadia Huseini Gulamali, bagged the prize after buying a Dream Car raffle ticket number 013317 for the raffle draw number 12 on December 31.

Gulamali, who hails from Indian state of Mumbai, owns a business supplying building materials in Dubai.

“We are very happy to win this beautiful car. This is my second time winning a car. Ten years ago, I won a Mercedes from another raffle, and now I won a Range Rover with Big Ticket,” he told Big Ticket organizers.

Gulamali intends to sell the car and invest part of the money to grow his business, as well as put some money towards getting married.

According to Big Ticket, the brand new Range Rover was valued at 311,220 dirham (Rs 70,35,964).

Throughout the month of January, anyone who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a Maserati Grecale on March 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.