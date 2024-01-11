Dubai ruler pledges Rs 339 crore to support content creators

He also announced the establishment of a permanent headquarters for content creators and influencers

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 4:36 pm IST
Sheikh Mohammed announces Rs 3.39 crore fund to support content creators
Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a fund of 150 million dirham (Rs 3,39,27,04,024) to support content creators and influencers.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He also announced the establishment of a permanent headquarters for them in Dubai.

The announcement was made during the 1 Billion Followers Summit, organized by the New Media Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, January 10.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Dubai: 18-yr-old Indian expat sets world record singing in 140 languages

“The UAE today hosted 3,000 content creators with more than 1.8 billion followers from 95 countries around the world in one of the largest global gatherings of content creators,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“We welcome them in the UAE, and tell them that content creation is a responsibility, a science, and the future of media.”

“Today, we announce a fund of Dhs150 million dedicated to support content creators and establishment of a permanent headquarters for them to develop their skills and capabilities to take them to global levels,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 4:36 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button