Dubai ruler pledges Rs 339 crore to support content creators

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a fund of 150 million dirham (Rs 3,39,27,04,024) to support content creators and influencers.

He also announced the establishment of a permanent headquarters for them in Dubai.

The announcement was made during the 1 Billion Followers Summit, organized by the New Media Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, January 10.

“The UAE today hosted 3,000 content creators with more than 1.8 billion followers from 95 countries around the world in one of the largest global gatherings of content creators,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“We welcome them in the UAE, and tell them that content creation is a responsibility, a science, and the future of media.”

“Today, we announce a fund of Dhs150 million dedicated to support content creators and establishment of a permanent headquarters for them to develop their skills and capabilities to take them to global levels,” he added.