Dubai Basketball announces Coca-Cola Arena as home venue

Dubai Basketball, a newly established sports franchise, has announced the Coca-Cola Arena as its home venue.
Under the milestone agreement, Dubai’s first sports franchise team will be the official anchor tenant of the Coca-Cola Arena. The agreement paves the way for the introduction of international professional basketball in Dubai.
The team, led by chairman Abdulla Saeed Al Naboodah, will debut in the 16-member ABA (Adriatic) League, featuring European stars at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.
“As a beacon of entertainment and sports excellence, the 15,000 capacity Coca-Cola Arena aligns with Dubai Basketball’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences to fans across the region. This partnership allows us to create unforgettable experiences for our fans and showcase the best global basketball talent in a world-class facility,” said Salem bin Dasmal, President of Dubai Basketball.
While the Dubai club will play ABA League matches away in Europe, while top-class action will be witnessed during home legs.
All 15 league teams will be in Dubai for the nine-month season, featuring prominent African players at the Coca-Cola Arena.
The ABA League’s inaugural games are scheduled for September 2024, with a full schedule to be announced later this month, including team information, ticket details, and official Dubai Basketball merchandise.
Mark Jan Kar, General Manager of Coca-Cola Arena, said, “The opportunity to build the ultimate home court for our players, our fans, and our incredible city is an absolute honour. Coca-Cola Arena’s integration with Dubai Basketball will change the game and Dubai’s sport culture in every sense.”
Dubai Basketball aims to establish a EuroLeague presence by participating in the 2024-25 ABA League season and organizing EuroLeague SuperCup and Sports Business Summit.
It plans to enhance its competitiveness, increase game attendance, and expand its reach, followed by a transformative phase aiming for EuroLeague top-10 qualification.
Dubai Basketball has appointed Jurica Golemac as head coach, bringing a dynamic approach.
The franchise is establishing a youth program and preparing for the Regional League, with a focus on EuroLeague compliance and future EuroLeague participation.