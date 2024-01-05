Dubai: Book, reschedule driving test appointments via WhatsApp now

Dubai: In a signifant step, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on Friday, January 5, launched a new service enabling individuals to book and reschedule driving test appointments through WhatsApp.

The service is offered via the RTA’s Mahboub Chatbot at (0588009090).

Also Read Hyderabadi woman stranded in Oman, sister seeks MEA help

The RTA’s digital strategy aims to enhance accessibility of services through various digital platforms.

The user’s phone numbers and registered information are pre-authenticated, eliminating the need to use the official application or visit the RTA’s website.

The service is available in Arabic and English to cater to a broad audience of speakers from within and outside the country.

“The service is interactive, and users can schedule their driving test appointments and pay the service fees through the pre-authenticated system,” said Mira Ahmed Al Sheikh, Director of the Smart Services Departmnet at RTA’s Corporate Technical Support Services Sector.