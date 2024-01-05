India to set up ‘Bharat Park’ in UAE for export products exhibit

India is planning to set up a goods showroom and warehouses for Indian goods in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Commerce and Textiles Minister, Piyush Goyal on Thursday, January 4.

The facility, named ‘Bharat Park’, likely to be operational by 2025, is expected to provide a single platform for Indian exporters to showcase their products.

The planned Indian warehousing facility in the UAE will be similar to China’s Dragon Mart, Economic Times reported.

The facility will encompass retail showrooms, warehouses, offices, and other ancillary areas, accommodating various goods categories such as perishable items and heavy machinery.

It is set to be established in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), a location owned by DP World.

On December 16, Abdulla Al Hashmi, the Chief Operating Officer of Parks and Zones at DP World GCC told Economic Times, that Bharat Park is set to become a global distribution hub for India’s products, benefiting Indian companies expanding into Africa, Europe, and the US.

He further added that this would significantly reduce the time and cost of delivering goods between India and these countries.

This facility is part of the India and UAE effort to boost their non-petroleum trade to 100 billion dollars by 2030.

India was the first country in the UAE to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022.