PM Modi, UAE President to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad on Jan 9

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are likely to hold a road show in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, January 9.

As per media reports, the PM is set to receive the UAE President at the airport on January 9, followed by a seven kilometer road show from Ahmedabad Airport to Sabarmati Ashram.

Earlier, many foreign leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have conducted road shows with PM Modi in Ahmedabad.

The road show will precede the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from Wednesday, January 10 to Friday, January 12.

About Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS)

The theme for the 10th edition of the VGGS is ‘Gateway to the Future’.

Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala is expected to be the Guest of Honour at the summit.

Besides PM Fiala, Timor-Leste’s President José Ramos-Horta, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi will also attend the event.

The VGGS effectively attracts investment in emerging sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, e-mobility, renewable energy, and FinTech through its platform.