Hyderabadi woman stranded in Oman, sister seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: The sister of a 48-year-old Hyderabadi woman Fareeda Begum who has been stranded in Muscat, Oman, has sought the Minister of External Affairs of India (MEA) Dr S Jaishankar’s help to bring Fareeda back to the country.

Fareeda, who is a resident of Jamali Kunta, Golconda, went to work as a housemaid in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in November 2023, but was later allegedly cheated and trafficked to Muscat. The Kafeel (sponsor) has demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for her release.

Fareeda’s sister Fahmeeda Begum’s letter to the government was shared on X by MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Thursday, January 4.

Explaining her sister’s ordeal, Fahmeeda said, “Shenaz Begum, a Hyderabad-based agent operating in Dubai, UAE, had offered her sister a job in Dubai for 1400 dirhams (Rs 31,726) to work as a housemaid in a Arab household. As per the agreement she travelled to Dubai on November 4, 2023 with the promise that she could return at any time if she was not satisfied with the work.”

She continued, “Her sister fell ill which was diagnosed as kidney infection and wanted to return home, but her agent, who had promised her return, trafficked her to Muscat, Oman.”

“Kindly rescue her as soon as possible and help her return home,” she requested.