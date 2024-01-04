Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as new Kuwait PM

The appointment of Mohammad Al-Sabah comes as a successor to Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2024 9:20 pm IST
Kuwait Emir appoints Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as new PM
Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah

Kuwait: The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Thursday, January 4, appointed Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as new Prime Minister.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This is the first appointment of a Prime Minister during the era of the new Emir of the country, who took office on December 20, following the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Also Read
Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal named new Emir of Kuwait

Mohammad Al-Sabah has been assigned to nominate members of the new government, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

MS Education Academy

The appointment of Mohammad Al-Sabah comes as a successor to Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, the son of the late Emir, who assumed the presidency of the government starting in July 2022.

Who is Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah?

Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem, born in 1955, has held numerous high-ranking positions, including Kuwait’s Ambassador to America and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s and doctorate degree in economics from Harvard University.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2024 9:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button