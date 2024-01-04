Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as new Kuwait PM

Kuwait: The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Thursday, January 4, appointed Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as new Prime Minister.

This is the first appointment of a Prime Minister during the era of the new Emir of the country, who took office on December 20, following the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad.

Mohammad Al-Sabah has been assigned to nominate members of the new government, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The appointment of Mohammad Al-Sabah comes as a successor to Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, the son of the late Emir, who assumed the presidency of the government starting in July 2022.

أمر أميري بتعيين الشيخ الدكتور محمد صباح السالم الصباح رئيسا لمجلس الوزراء ويكلف بترشيح أعضاء الوزارة الجديدة#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/s9c7VcymTE — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) January 4, 2024

Who is Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah?

Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem, born in 1955, has held numerous high-ranking positions, including Kuwait’s Ambassador to America and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s and doctorate degree in economics from Harvard University.