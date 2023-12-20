Sheikh Meshal takes oath as new Emir of Kuwait

Kuwait: Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday, December 19, was sworn-in before parliament as the 17th Emir of Kuwait.

Sheikh Meshal took the constitutional oath before the National Assembly, officially marking his assumption of the affairs of the country’s administration, succeeding the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, who passed away on Saturday, December 16.

He declared, “I swear by Almighty Allah that I will respect the constitution and the laws of the state, defend the people’s freedoms, interests, and money, and safeguard the nation’s independence and territorial integrity,” the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

سمو أمير البلاد الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح يلقي النطق السامي بعد أداء سموه اليمين الدستورية أمام مجلس الأمةhttps://t.co/3ZtQGfnE2v#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/Ho1aimanJE — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) December 20, 2023

He also pledged to uphold the country and its citizens, uphold constitutional principles, and combat corruption.

Kuwait’s cabinet resigned shortly after the sworn-in of the new Emir.

After taking the oath, Sheikh Meshal criticized authorities for appointing individuals to positions that were not in line with the basic principles of justice and fairness.

He emphasized the significance of regular monitoring, responsible oversight, and objective accountability within the constitutional and legal framework to prevent negligence and dereliction of citizens’ interests.

Gulf leaders congratulates Sheikh Meshal

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has congratulated Sheikh Meshal on assuming power, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince Congratulate the Amir of #Kuwait on Assuming Power.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/9DiFLiCLRL — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) December 20, 2023

“I congratulate my brother, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, on taking the constitutional oath as the Emir of Kuwait. Our prayers go out for his success in ruling the country, and our prayers to Kuwait and its people for a new march of progress and advancement under his wise leadership. We ask Allah Almighty to help him for all good and to perpetuate love and brotherhood between our two fraternal peoples,” Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote on X.

نبارك لأخي صاحب السمو الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الصباح أداء اليمين الدستورية أميراً لدولة الكويت .. دعواتنا له بالتوفيق والسداد في حكم البلاد .. ودعواتنا للكويت وشعبها بمسيرة جديدة من التقدم والرقي تحت قيادته الحكيمة .. نسأل الله أن يوفقه لكل خير .. وأن يديم المحبة والأخوة بين الشعبين… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 20, 2023

About Sheikh Meshal

Sheikh Meshal has become Kuwait’s third Emit in just over three years.

Since 2021, Sheikh Meshal served as Kuwait’s de facto ruler, following the transfer of most of his duties from the frail emir Sheikh Nawaf.

Before becoming the Crown Prince, he has dedicated his career to enhancing the security and defense of the Gulf state.

Sheikh Meshal served as deputy chief of the National Guard from 2004-2020 and head of State Security for 13 years after joining the interior ministry in the 1960s.