Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal named new Emir of Kuwait

The Council of Ministers has declared 40 days of mourning for the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf and closed official departments for three days

Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal named new Emir
Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Council of Ministers on Saturday, December 16, announced Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Emir of Kuwait, after the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This came during an extraordinary session of the Council, headed by Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Council of Ministers has declared 40 days of mourning for the late Emir of Kuwait and closed official departments for three days, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

On Saturday afternoon, Sheikh Nawaf passed away at the age of 86. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, but he was admitted to the hospital in late November due to an emergency health issue.

Who is Sheikh Meshal?

Sheikh Meshal, younger brother of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, is the seventh son of Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who ruled Kuwait from 1921 to 1951.

The new Emir of Kuwait, born in 1940, graduated from British Hendon Police College in 1960 and held significant security positions in the country.

Sheikh Meshal served as the president of General Investigations from 1967 to 1980, later transforming it into the “State Security” department, which still operates under that name.

According to Decree No. 12/2004 issued on April 13, 2004, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the National Guard with the rank of Minister until he assumed the Crown Prince.

