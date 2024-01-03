Mumbai man wins Rs 8 cr after taking part in Dubai Duty Free draw for 15 yrs

A 59-year-old Indian national won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,33,07,000) on Wednesday, January 3, in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Gowda Ashok Gopal, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 446 with ticket number 3082, which he purchased online during the DDF 40th Anniversary on December 29, 2023.

Gopal, who works as a research and development head for an electronic solution company in Mumbai, has been regularly participating in the draw for the past 15 years.

“Dubai Duty Free has been doing a fantastic job of making many millionaires, and I’m delighted that I’m one of them,” he said.

When asked about his initial plans for his win, he said, “I have lots of things to do with my life, including doing charity work.”

Gopal is the 222nd Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

Joining Gopal, Hannan Mohamed Abdurehman, an Ethiopian national based in Ethiopia, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 445 with ticket number 3386, which she purchased online on December 18, 2023.