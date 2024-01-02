UAE: Indian driver wins Rs 45 cr in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: While number of people have been trying for years to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won a staggering Dirhams 20 million (Rs 45,32,02,295) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner, Munavar Fairoos, bagged the prize after buying ticket number 062240 for the raffle draw number 259 on Sunday, December 31.

Fairoos, who works as a private driver in Al Ain, has been buying tickets every month for the past five years.

He will share the prize money among 30 individuals who contributed to the purchase of the ticket.

When Big Ticket representatives called Fairoos, he was shocked to learn of his big win.

“I’m not sure yet because I really did not expect this to happen. I’m still shocked and will need to take some time to think about my options,” he told Big Ticket organizers.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during January automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with Dirhams 100,000 every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchase tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dirhams 15 million on February 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.