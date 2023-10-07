Dubai company offers drone service for medical supplies in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday said a Dubai-based company has offered to transport without any delivery charge medicines and vaccines to remote areas of the state through drones.

The United Parcel Service (UPS) offered assistance to the disaster-hit state during a meeting of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with UPS vice-president Christina Struller Da Costa and director Dinkar Singh late on Thursday evening, an official statement issued here said.

Expressing gratitude to the company for its proposal of advanced logistics technology to improve healthcare delivery in remote areas, Sukhu said that the Department of Digital Technology and Governance would develop a detailed proposal for the company, based on which the state government would decide on availing the services of UPS.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with extensive damage caused by the torrential rains and landslides during the monsoon season, resulting in huge losses to both public and private properties, according to the statement.

The state government has been tirelessly working to assist affected individuals despite limited resources. It has allocated a relief package of Rs 4,500 crore, he added.

The chief minister said that the invaluable support from the people of the hill state, marked by a historic donation exceeding Rs 200 crore to the Aaapda Rahat Kosh-2023, has played a crucial role in meeting the challenges faced during this difficult period.

