Dubai Court launches first inheritance department for non-Muslims

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Courts has established its first inheritance department for non-Muslims residing in the emirates, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This development allows non-Muslims to prepare and implement their will according to their own laws.

It offers a distinct legal framework and guarantees the successful implementation of non-Muslims’ choices regarding inheritance issues.

It also comes in line with the Emirate’s commitment to respecting cultural diversity and promoting a comprehensive and advanced system of services.

Also Read These three emirates are among the world’s safest cities

Head of the Special Court of Inheritance in Dubai Judge Mohammed Al Shamsi has identified four cases in which a case can be brought to the new department with supporting documents required in each case.

Documents must include a legal notice, an inventory of the inheritance, and a legal or official document that identifies the heirs and their shares.

Applicants should submit an official document proving the existence of a will issued by Dubai Courts or any other courts within the UAE, excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre courts.

if none of the above documents is available, there is a third case where a judicial ruling proving the death of the deceased and identifying the heirs must be provided.

If the request to open an inheritance file is based on a will not issued by the courts within the UAE, then the provisions of the UAE law related to the management of non-Islamic inheritance matters and the execution of their wills, as applied in Dubai, come into play.