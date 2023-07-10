Dubai Court launches first inheritance department for non-Muslims

Abu Dhabi: Dubai Courts has established its first inheritance department for non-Muslims residing in the emirates, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.
This development allows non-Muslims to prepare and implement their will according to their own laws.
It offers a distinct legal framework and guarantees the successful implementation of non-Muslims’ choices regarding inheritance issues.
It also comes in line with the Emirate’s commitment to respecting cultural diversity and promoting a comprehensive and advanced system of services.
Head of the Special Court of Inheritance in Dubai Judge Mohammed Al Shamsi has identified four cases in which a case can be brought to the new department with supporting documents required in each case.
Documents must include a legal notice, an inventory of the inheritance, and a legal or official document that identifies the heirs and their shares.
Applicants should submit an official document proving the existence of a will issued by Dubai Courts or any other courts within the UAE, excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre courts.
if none of the above documents is available, there is a third case where a judicial ruling proving the death of the deceased and identifying the heirs must be provided.
If the request to open an inheritance file is based on a will not issued by the courts within the UAE, then the provisions of the UAE law related to the management of non-Islamic inheritance matters and the execution of their wills, as applied in Dubai, come into play.