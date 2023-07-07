These three emirates are among the world’s safest cities

Three emirates of the UAE are among the top five world’s five safest cities in the 2023 safety index among more than 330 urban areas, according to data released by Numbeo, a global provider of data on economic, social and safety areas.

Abu Dhabi took the top position, with Ajman coming second and Dubai fifth, which strengthened the country’s position as an ideal destination to work and live in terms of security and stability.

This is not the first time that Abu Dhabi has won first place. It has been topping the chart since 2022.

Abu Dhabi has a low crime rate index of 11.98 and the highest safety index of 88.02 out of 100. Meanwhile, safety walking alone during daylight is 91.03 and safety walking alone during the night— 84.60.

As for Ajman, it has a 12.51 low crime rate index and 87.49 highest safety index out of 100. Meanwhile, safety walking alone during daylight is 89.58 and safety walking alone during the night— is 85.15.

Dubai has a low crime rate index of 16.27 and the highest safety index of 83.73 out of 100. Meanwhile, safety walking alone during daylight is 91.16 and safety walking alone during the night— is 83.11.

Doha and Muscat also made the top ten, along with Taipei, Quebec City, and Bern.

Numbeo releases data and rankings for hundreds of cities on an annual and semi-annual basis on a number of topics, including quality of life, crime, health care, pollution and traffic.

Here are the top ten safest cities