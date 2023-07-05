Sheikh Hamdan launches world’s largest waste-to-energy facility

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has launched the world’s largest and most efficient waste-to-energy facility in Warsan with an investment worth Dirham 4 billion.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he said it is a remarkable project that reinforces Dubai’s status as a global leader in sustainable infrastructure.

The facility can generate 220 megawatt-hours of renewable energy, which can power 135,000 residential units.

It can also process two million tons of waste annually without any harmful environmental impact.

“We congratulate the exceptional teams involved in this unique project. We are committed to deploying advanced technologies to build a brighter and more sustainable future,” he added.

Construction of the historic project began in 2021, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the emirate’s status as a global model for sustainable development and consolidate its position as the best city to live and work in.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

As Dubai’s population is expected to continue to grow rapidly due to increased economic activity, the project will significantly reduce the amount of municipal waste generated in landfills and create alternative energy sources.