Dubai court orders release of seized SpiceJet aircraft

New Delhi: SpiceJet flight carrying passengers from Ahmedabad to Dubai, which was diverted minutes before landing, and seized by a lessor recently has been released after Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Court’s order.

The incident unfolded on November 30 when SpiceJet’s SG 15, a Boeing 737 NG leased from Carlyle Aviation Partners in December 2018, took off from Ahmedabad at 12:12 a.m.

The flight, bound for Dubai International Airport, was abruptly rerouted to Dubai’s second airport, Al Maktoum International, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), just 10 minutes away from its scheduled landing.

Also Read CBI coordinates return of Karnataka rape accused from UAE

Upon touchdown at Al Maktoum International, lessors awaited the arrival of passengers and promptly seized the aircraft, citing a freezing order issued by the DIFC Court on October 30, pertaining to certain engines on the plane bearing the Indian registration mark VT-SLM.

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, the freezing order led to the grounding of the aircraft at Al Maktoum International Airport since its issuance. However, in a recent hearing on December 7 (Thursday) the DIFC Court discharged the order in favour of SpiceJet.

“The Judge has not only lifted the Order but has also directed an inquiry into the losses suffered by SpiceJet as a consequence of the order. Moreover, the Court has mandated compensation toward the legal costs incurred by SpiceJet during this ordeal,” the airline spokesperson stated.

In clarifying the current status, the spokesperson affirmed, “Summarily, there isn’t any Order of the DIFC Court restricting SpiceJet from operating the aircraft, including departing from DWC.”

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)