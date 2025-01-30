Dubai Crown Prince receives invitation to visit India from PM Modi

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has received an official invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India in April.

The invitation was conveyed by Dr S Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, during a meeting with Sheikh Hamdan on Wednesday, January 29.

Today, I met with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, to discuss ways to further strengthen the UAE-India strategic partnership and enhance people-to-people ties. I was pleased to receive an invitation from the Prime Minister of India to visit the… pic.twitter.com/sm393tOppO — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 29, 2025

Strengthening UAE-India ties

The discussions focused on strengthening UAE-India relations across economic, cultural, social, and developmental sectors, emphasizing boosting trade and investment through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on X, “I was pleased to receive an invitation from the Prime Minister of India to visit the country in April. The enduring relationship between our nations, guided by our leadership, has raised UAE-India relations to new heights.”

Today, I met with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, to discuss ways to further strengthen the UAE-India strategic partnership and enhance people-to-people ties. I was pleased to receive an invitation from the Prime Minister of India to visit the… pic.twitter.com/sm393tOppO — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 29, 2025

Dr Jaishankar also shared his thoughts on the meeting, writing on X, “Delighted to meet Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohammed. A warm conversation on our deep bonds of friendship and taking them forward for the good of our people.”

Delighted to meet Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohammed.



A warm conversation on our deep bonds of friendship and taking them forward for the good of our people.



🇮🇳 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/cJa0BVGx98 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2025

Jaishankar’s visit to the UAE

Jaishankar visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 27 to 29, 2025, to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including technology, defense, education, culture, and connectivity.

He also participated in India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi and delivered the keynote address at the inaugural Raisina Middle East Conference.