Dubai Crown Prince to provide prosthetic limbs for Palestinian boy

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, has pledged to provide prosthetic limbs for a Palestinian boy Mohammad Saeed Shaaban.
Seven-year-old Saeed lost both legs and his right hand in an Israeli airstrike on northern Gaza.
Saeed’s story went viral on social media through a video clip showing him moving around the Palestinian camp using a roller skate to navigate.
Following this, Sheikh Hamdan intervened to alleviate his suffering.
In February, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established a prosthetic limbs center at its Gaza Strip field hospital as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, directed by President Sheikh Mohamed.
The centre is dedicated to providing immediate support to over 100 wounded Palestinians daily.
Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas‘ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime, which has been oppressing Palestinians for decades.
Since then, the Israeli attack on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 45,227 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 107,573 others, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.