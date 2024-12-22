Dubai Crown Prince to provide prosthetic limbs for Palestinian boy

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, has pledged to provide prosthetic limbs for a Palestinian boy Mohammad Saeed Shaaban.

Seven-year-old Saeed lost both legs and his right hand in an Israeli airstrike on northern Gaza.

Also Read Three Palestinian films make it to Oscar 2025 shortlist

Saeed’s story went viral on social media through a video clip showing him moving around the Palestinian camp using a roller skate to navigate.

Following this, Sheikh Hamdan intervened to alleviate his suffering.

Mohammed Saeed, a child from Gaza, lost both his legs and a hand after his home was bombed.

Yet, he still dreams of growing up to become a police officer and seek justice for what was done to him. He dreams of having legs and a hand again, to play like other children. pic.twitter.com/9oHdAqxoNZ — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) September 14, 2024

Six-year-old #Palestinian child Mohammed Saeed has become a triple amputee as a result of Israel’s attacks.



A man walking through the displacement camp was shocked to come across the child, who had lost both legs and an arm, and was using a roller skate to help aid his… pic.twitter.com/wr4AJVcJAb — Gulf Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 16, 2024

.@HamdanMohammed undertakes to provide prosthetic limbs for the Palestinian child, Mohammad Saeed Shaaban, who lost his legs and right hand in an Israeli airstrike on northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/31XpG91cMB — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 21, 2024

In February, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established a prosthetic limbs center at its Gaza Strip field hospital as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, directed by President Sheikh Mohamed.

The centre is dedicated to providing immediate support to over 100 wounded Palestinians daily.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas‘ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime, which has been oppressing Palestinians for decades.

Since then, the Israeli attack on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 45,227 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 107,573 others, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.