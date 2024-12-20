Three Palestinian films make it to Oscar 2025 shortlist

Despite the ongoing Israeli violence and attacks in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian filmmakers have successfully brought their works to the world, as three films have been shortlisted for the Oscars 2025 under the Best International Feature Film category.

The 97th Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with final nominations expected on January 17.

The three Palestinian films shortlisted are “From Ground Zero”, “An Orange from Jaffa”, and “No Other Land”.

These films depict the resilience, struggle, and survival of individuals amidst a period of uncertainty of violence and occupation.

From Ground Zero

From Ground Zero, a compilation of 22 short films created by Gazan filmmakers, is competing for the Best International Film award.

Photo: Arab film institute

The film won several awards at the Cairo Film Festival and premiered at the 5th Amman International Film Festival and 49th Toronto International Film Festival.

Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi has curated a collection that showcases the daily lives of Gazans enduring siege through animation, documentaries, and fiction.

An Orange from Jaffa

Gaza-born director Mohammed al-Mughanni’s short film, ‘An Orange from Jaffa’, has been shortlisted for the live-action short film category.

The film depicts a young Palestinian’s struggle to cross an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, highlighting the daily struggles of life under occupation.

Photo: IMDb

No Other Land

No Other Land has been shortlisted for the documentary feature category. The film is an Israeli-Palestinian production, directed by Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham.

Photo: IMDb

The film won numerous awards at various festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival, International Documentary Association, and Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards.

The selection of these films comes amid Gaza’s ongoing genocidal campaign by Israel, which has resulted in more than 45,000 deaths since October 7, 2023.