Dubai Duty Free draw: Indian expat wins Rs 8 cr after 24 years of trying

Dubai: In a surprising turn of luck, a 69-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,53,98,263) on Wesnesday, May 14, in the latest Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Madathil Mohandas from Kerala, claimed the prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 501 with ticket number 0310, which he had purchased at the Terminal 3 Arrivals shop on April 28.

Mohandas, who works as a purchase manager at Al Jaber Gallery, has been buying Duty Free tickets for 24 years.

“Thank you very much, Dubai Duty Free! I’m very happy with this win,” he said.

He is the 250th Indian national to win one million dollar since the promotion began in 1999 — with Indians continuing to be the largest group of ticket buyers.

Indian teenager from Sharjah wins racing motorbike

Tasnim Aslam Shaikh, an 18-year-old Indian based in Sharjah, won a BMW F 900 R (Racing Blue Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0330, which she purchased at the Terminal 1 Public Shop on April 22.

A fourth-year university student, Shaikh is a first-time buyer, although her parents had often bought tickets in her name.

“I didn’t expect this to happen. I’m just so grateful for this win — thank you, Dubai Duty Free,” she said.