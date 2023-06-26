Dubai: DXB airport parking cost has dropped; check details

Abu Dhabi: If you are planning for Eid Adha or summer holidays and wondering you can drive yourself to the airport and leave your car there?
Here is good news for you because parking at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) is now available at low cost.
The offer runs until June 30, so if you are travelling between now and then, you will be able to make the most of the deal.
Here is the cost
- Dirham 100 (Rs 2,233) to leave your car for three days
- Dirham 200 (Rs 4,467) leave it for seven days
- Dirham 300 (Rs 6,701) to leave it for 14 days.
You can also book your car parking space before you arrive using the online booking service.
Eid Al Adha – the “Festival of the Sacrifice” – takes place from June 28.
Many workers in the public and private sectors will enjoy at least a six-day break from work to celebrate the festivities.