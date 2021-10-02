Dubai Expo 2020

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 2nd October 2021 10:10 am IST
Dubai Expo 2020
Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks virtually during inauguration of India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. (PTI Photo)
Dubai: Glimpses of the Cultural performances on the occasion of inaugural ceremony of India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. (PTI Photo)
Dubai: Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Govt. of UAE during inaugural ceremony of India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. (PTI Photo)
Dubai: Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Govt. of UAE with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during inaugural ceremony of India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. (PTI Photo)
Dubai: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. (PTI Photo)

