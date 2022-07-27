Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic to be directed by Dubai based filmmaker

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based filmmaker Muhammad Faraz Qaiser is all set to direct a biopic based on the life of Pakistan’s former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

The movie titled ‘Rawalpindi Express – Running Against the Odds’, is scheduled be released on November 16, 2023,

The 46-year-old cricketer took to his Twitter on July 24 to make the announcement, alongside a poster of the film.

“Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, “RAWALPINDI EXPRESS – Running against the odds”. You’re in for a ride you’ve never taken before. First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman,” posted Akhtar, signing off as ‘controversially yours.’

While it remains to be seen which actor will play the role of Akhtar in the film, the veteran cricketer turned commentator had earlier expressed his desire for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to portray his role on the big screen.

Shoaib Akhtar "If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to play the lead in it" — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) May 4, 2020

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is, and took 178 wickets in the longest format of the game. This was followed by 247 wickets in 50 overs cricket and 19 wickets in T20Is.

Akhtar retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup. His fans called him the Rawalpindi Express because he bowled at 100 miles per hour at least twice during his peak days.