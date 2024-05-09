Dubai flight with Indians sent back from Jamaica over documentation concerns

New Delhi: A chartered flight from Dubai with several Indian passengers was sent back from Jamaican capital Kingston as local authorities were not satisfied with documentation of the passengers.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the flight and passengers were ordered to return to Dubai and that they left Kingston on May 7.

“We understand that a Germany registered chartered flight with Indians on board landed in Kingston from Dubai on May 2 for tourism purposes. They had prior hotel bookings,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Also Read Haj 2024: 1st Indian flight reaches Madinah from Hyderabad

“The local authorities were not satisfied with them as tourists. The flight and passengers were ordered to return to place of origin-Dubai. The passengers left Kingston on May 7,” he said.

A report in the ‘Jamaica Observer’ said the flight carries 253 foreigners and they were refused entry by immigration officials in view of security concerns.

The ministry of national security stated that local authorities routinely screen passenger flights for security threats, and possible breaches of law and/or regulations, the media outlet reported.