Dubai: Flying taxis to take off by 2026, says Sheikh Mohammed

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Sunday that air taxis will take to the skies over Dubai by 2026, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, has approved the design of air taxi vertiports in the city and the location of vertiports planned for the initial phase.

“Today, we approved the designs of flying taxi vertiports in Dubai which will operate within three years,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Here are the four flying taxi vertiports in Dubai

DXB airport

Downtown

Palm Jumeirah

Marina

With this, Dubai will become the first city in the world to have a well-developed network of vertical ports.

Sheikh Mohammed also shared a video that highlighted the cooperation between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and advanced air carriers Skyports Infrastructure and Joby Aviation to design and develop the project’s infrastructure.

The models are on display at the RTA stand at the World Government Summit 2023.

The flying taxi has a theoretical maximum speed of 300 kilometers per hour and will be able to fly a distance of 241 kilometers.

Flying taxis will emit zero emissions and will be able to carry four passengers and a pilot.