Flying airport taxis may soon take off in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi airport authorities have announced that passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport will soon be able to take flying electric taxis all the way to their homes and hotel, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

On Monday, November 7, Abu Dhabi Airports has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading French engineering and operations firm “Groupe ADP”.

The parties agreed to explore the potential of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), a new air transportation concept that uses electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to transport people and cargo.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abu Dhabi Airports and Groupe ADP will engage in joint planning, design, development, and operation of ground infrastructure for AAM in Abu Dhabi, following engagement with stakeholders, a feasibility study and market assessment to develop the industry roadmap.

“This new system integrates flight technologies with transformational aircraft designs which utilise electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically, enabling sustainability in air transport for both passengers and cargo,” said engineer Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, managing director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.

“This agreement is a testament to our commitment to lead the way by collaborating with our partners to deliver innovation and technology that drives efficiency, convenience and most importantly, sustainability.”

For his part, Philippe Martinet, Managing Director of Groupe ADP Airport Services said, “We are proud to enter this partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports to collaborate on building the AAM roadmap and accelerating the development of the necessary infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. With our extensive experience, we will be supporting Abu Dhabi Airports in laying the ground for AAM service implementation in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to supporting Abu Dhabi Airports with their long-term strategy in innovation and sustainability.”