Dubai Global Village Season 31 opens with drone show, new rides

Dubai: Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, opened its 31st season on Wednesday, October 14, with a 600-drone sky show, cultural performances and entertainment for visitors of all ages.

The opening celebrations featured the Vibrant Parade of the World, with performers showcasing cultures through colourful costumes, music and dance. A confetti shower at the main entrance added to the festivities.

Running until May 2027 under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’, Season 31 features 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, over 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 dining options and over 200 attractions.

Ticket prices

Tickets cost Dirham 25 on weekdays and Dh 30 on weekends, from Friday to Sunday, and on public holidays. Prices remain unchanged from the previous season, but Sunday tickets now fall under the weekend rate. Previously, weekday tickets were valid from Sunday to Thursday.

Tickets are available through the Global Village website and mobile app, as well as at the gates.

Opening hours

The destination operates from 4 pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4 pm to 1 am from Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays.

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VIP parking payment changes

Global Village has introduced a self-payment system for VIP parking through dedicated vending machines. Visitors can pay before reaching the exit points, replacing the previous arrangement of paying at the exit. The change is intended to reduce congestion.

VIP parking generally costs Dh 200 per day for visitors without VIP packs.

New pavilion experiences

The Sri Lanka, the Russia and Azerbaijan pavilions feature refreshed experiences, while the Syria and Kuwait pavilions have renewed facades.

A redesigned Season 31 Passport and a new Kids Passport allow visitors to collect stamps as they explore the cultural pavilions.

New ride and returning attractions

Tokyo Rush, a new roller coaster featuring sharp turns, high-speed sections and a loop, is scheduled to debut later in the season.

Returning attractions include Dragon Kingdom, The Horror Hotel, Secrets of the Lost City and Exo Planet City. The Festival Wheel returns with refreshed carts, while the Gardens of the World has been updated for the new season.