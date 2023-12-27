Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year 2024 seven times

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, will ring in 2024 not once, but seven times on New Year’s Eve.

Seven unique celebrations will be held across various pavilions, featuring firework displays every hour from 8 pm to 1 am.

The pavilions also provide culturally-specific entertainment, food, and drink, along with other activities, showcasing the unique culture of each country.

Here’s the timings of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Global Village

China — 8 pm

Thailand — 9 pm

Bangladesh — 10 pm

India — 10:30 pm

Pakistan — 11 pm

UAE — 12 am

Turkey — 1 am

عيشوا أجواء البهجة في ليلة رأس السنة 7 مرات، واستمتعوا ب 7 عروض ألعاب نارية رائعة ✨🎇#القرية_العالمية #عالم_أكثر_روعة



This New Year's Eve, bring your family together and experience 7 firework celebrations from 7 time zones ✨🎇#GlobalVillage #AMoreWonderfulWorld pic.twitter.com/ZS0W0HGaej — Global Village القرية العالمية (@GlobalVillageAE) December 19, 2023

Global Village’s opening hours are extended to 1 am on December 30 and 2 am until December 31.

On New Year’s Eve, it will be exclusively reserved for ladies and families.

The destination offers a diverse range of activities including over 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, 40+ performances, and 195 rides, games, and attractions.