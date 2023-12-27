Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year 2024 seven times

Global Village's opening hours are extended to 1 am on December 30 and 2 am until December 31.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2023 9:06 pm IST
Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year 2024 seven times
Photo: Platinumlist

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, will ring in 2024 not once, but seven times on New Year’s Eve.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Seven unique celebrations will be held across various pavilions, featuring firework displays every hour from 8 pm to 1 am.

The pavilions also provide culturally-specific entertainment, food, and drink, along with other activities, showcasing the unique culture of each country.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sharjah bans New Year’s Eve fireworks displays in solidarity with Gaza

Here’s the timings of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Global Village

  • China — 8 pm
  • Thailand — 9 pm
  • Bangladesh — 10 pm
  • India — 10:30 pm
  • Pakistan — 11 pm
  • UAE — 12 am
  • Turkey — 1 am

Global Village’s opening hours are extended to 1 am on December 30 and 2 am until December 31.

On New Year’s Eve, it will be exclusively reserved for ladies and families.

The destination offers a diverse range of activities including over 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, 40+ performances, and 195 rides, games, and attractions.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th December 2023 9:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button