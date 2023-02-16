Dubai: IIT Indore students win Rs 2 crore award at WGS 2023

Abu Dhabi: Two students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, India, won gold medals and one million Dirhams (Rs 2,25,00,884) at the ‘Global Best M-GOV Awards’ ceremony at the World Government Summit (WGS 2023) in Dubai.

Niyati Totala and Neil Kalpeshkumar Parikh were awarded the prestigious medal by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Monday, February 13.

They have created the ‘Blockbill’ app. BlockBill is a blockchain-based app that generates digital receipts for all its users’ transactions. Apart from this, this app solves many more problems. This includes stopping the use of paper made from chemicals that cannot be recycled to print receipts.

The M-Gov Award and Gov-Tech are awarded every year by the UAE government in the framework of the World Government Summit.

These awards are designed to encourage leading students, researchers, government agencies and institutions, private sector companies and start-ups to develop innovative solutions using the latest technologies in order to meet evolving local and global challenges and explore new opportunities for a better future for humanity.