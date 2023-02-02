Employees in Saudi, UAE confident of job opportunities in 2023

The majority of the employees in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) show confidence in obtaining new job opportunities inside or outside their company, that offers flexibility and a higher salary, a survey by LinkedIn has found.

The findings, which were released on Tuesday, noted that 68 per cent of employees in the Saudi Arabia and 74 per cent in UAE are confident in securing new job role despite the slowing hiring levels across Europe and the Middle East in 2022 compared to 2021.

Only 10 per cent of workers in the UAE and 11 per cent in the Saudi said they lacked the confidence to find a new job this year, according to LinkedIn, which polled 22,985 workers from countries including the US, UK, Germany, India, Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia between December 9 and 19.

Almost 7 in 10 workers in the UAE and Saudi are confident about pushing for a pay raise. Despite the increase in confidence to grow their current role, 77 per cent of UAE employees and 73 per cent of Saudi employees are considering changing their jobs in 2023.

Top reasons for job switch in Saudi

Higher pay 36 per cent

Better work-life balance 28 per cent

Confidence in ability to land better role 28 per cent

Top reasons for job switch in UAE

Higher pay 37 per cent

Better work-life balance 34 per cent

Confidence in ability to land better role 31 per cent

The increased willingness to change employers is highest among millennials, who show 15 per cent more confidence in their job search, interviewing, and ability to secure new and better jobs in 2023 compared to their younger colleagues, LinkedIn said.

This is attributed to the fact that about 80 per cent of the millennial age group — typically those born between 1980 and 1995 — feel a lack of investment from their employer, as well as feeling undervalued, unmotivated, and underpaid.

Generation Z employees — those under the age of 25 — report being very concerned about job security because they worry that their employers haven’t handled the current economic uncertainty very well.

The survey reveals that while many workers feel more confident about their career prospects, concerns about job security and a preference for remote working options remain prevalent.

Six in ten workers surveyed said they would decline new office-based job offers in favor of hybrid or remote work.