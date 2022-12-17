UAE salaries to increase in 2023; know which sectors will have highest salary hike

Abu Dhabi: Some companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are planning to increase salaries by more than 10 per cent in 2023, according to a recent study.

This came in a study released by Cooper Fitch, a global recruitment and HR consultancy under the title ‘Salary Guide UAE 2023’.

“This percentage is slightly lower than may be expected given anticipated recruitment demand,” stated Trefor Murphy, founder, and CEO of Cooper Fitch.

“The majority of companies (57 per cent) questioned by Cooper Fitch expect to increase salaries in 2023. Approximately 45 per cent expect to make a 0-5 per cent increase, 5 per cent anticipate salary rises of 6-9 per cent, and 7 per cent intend to boost wages by more than 10 per cent during the coming 12 months,” Murphy added.

According to the study, UAE real estate sector has the highest-paying job roles in the nation.

The most in-demand employment roles in real estate are development and design, construction and project management, sales, and post-construction, with development and design professionals earning the highest salaries, up to 252,000 Dirham (Rs 56,72,734) per month.

The monthly maximum income for those working in the construction and project industry is 214,000 Dirham (Rs 48,17,321), compared to 115,000 Dirham (Rs 25,88,747) for those working in sales and post-construction.

Which sectors will have the highest salary rises in 2023?

Real estate sector — 252,000 Dirham (Rs 56,72,734)

Legal — 231,000 Dirham (Rs 52,00,006)

Banking — 178,000 Dirham (Rs 40,06,931)

Investment management — 158,000 Dirham (Rs 35,56,714)

Finance — 153,000 Dirham (Rs 34,44,159)

HR — 147,000 Dirham (Rs 33,09,094)

Manufacturing — 136,000 Dirham (Rs 30,61,475)

Strategy — 131,000 Dirham (Rs 29,48,92)

Technology — 126,000 Dirham (Rs 28,36,367)

Advisory — 126,000 Dirham (Rs 28,36,367)

Tax experts — 117,000 Dirham (Rs 26,33,769)

Telecommunication — 115,000 Dirham (Rs 25,88,74)

Supply chain — 95,000 Dirham (Rs 21,38,530)