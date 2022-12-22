Saudi Arabia jobs: This sector will dominate hirings in 2023

Riyadh: The hiring activity in Kingdom is expected to accelerate in 2023, driven by the creation of new job opportunities through mega projects such as NEOM and an increase in the number of organizations establishing operations in the Kingdom.

Job creation is one of the main goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to reform its economy and reduce its dependence on hydrocarbon revenues.

According to new findings by global agency Hays, Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is expected to dominate the employment market in 2023.

Not surprisingly, the industrial sector is one of the busiest areas of employment in Saudi Arabia, with the highest activity in manufacturing and logistics.

In a Middle East Inside Story report on Monday, December 12, Hays said that middle-to-senior-ranking Saudi professionals and expatriates who want to change jobs are being offered salary increases of between 20 percent and 30 percent.

According to Hays, as the National Industry Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) continues to drive the Saudization quota for specific roles and professions, the demand for mid to senior-level Saudi national talent is increasing even further.

However, with the increase in government mega-projects, set up to build cities and large-scale industrial zones, the result is a much wider spread of industrial roles across the kingdom and talent from around the world is required to get the projects off the ground.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, 26,000 new jobs were created in the sector during the first six months of 2022. As documented in the Saudi Industrial Development Fund report “Industry in Focus,” the mandate to create 1.6 million new jobs before 2030. The number of jobs to increase through 2023.

In addition to pay, candidates are now looking for more challenging and interesting roles with a greater sense of purpose, Hays said.

“The giga-projects are attractive to experts eager to work on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be part of a project that has never been done before,” it said.