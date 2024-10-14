Dubai: India set to make largest-ever country participation at GITEX Global 2024

India is set to make its largest-ever presence at GITEX Global 2024, one of the world’s most prestigious technology events, which got underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, October 14.

The 44th edition of GITEX Global, which will last until Friday, October 18, featuring more than 400 Indian companies in twelve pavilions.

India is showcasing their expertise in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, fintech, mobility, and sustainable technology.

India’s largest ever participation in the global technology ecosystem is a testament to its growing dominance and commitment to international collaborations, according to Veer Sagar, Chairman, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).

In a statement, Kamal Vachani, Regional Director of ESC-Dubai, praised India’s significant rise in the global technology sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership.

“The country’s journey from the vibrant streets of Bengaluru to the bustling corridors of Hyderabad has solidified its position as a global technology powerhouse,” he added.

Under the theme “Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy,” the GITEX Global 2024 gathers tech enterprises, governments, investors, experts, startups, and academic institutions from around the globe.

With participation from over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from more than 180 countries, the UAE aims to strategically enhance the next generation of AI-driven technologies.

Step into a realm of infinite possibilities at GITEX UNIVERSE, where the future of technology unfolds before your eyes.



GITEX UNIVERSE is more than an experience—it’s the gateway to your new world of boundless opportunities.



Ready to explore?#GITEXUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/LYOMKPAce0 — GITEX GLOBAL (@GITEX_GLOBAL) October 14, 2024

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, took centre stage at GITEX GLOBAL on Day 1. During his address, he expressed his vision: "I want the UAE to be a global R&D hub."



Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup and investment event, is set to take place alongside GITEX at Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s Dubai Harbour from Sunday, October 13 to Wednesday, October 16.

Snippets from Day 1 of #ExpandNorthStar2024, where over 1,800 startups and 1,200 investors from more than 100 countries came together to explore growth opportunities and shape the future of the global digital economy. pic.twitter.com/jn8K4XR7mw — Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (@DxbChamberDigi) October 13, 2024