Dubai: Indian Consulate issues passport advisory to travel agents, expats

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 9th April 2022 8:23 pm IST
Indian Consulate in Dubai issues advisory to Indian passport holders
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has issued an advisory to Indian passport holders, and has warned them to beware of travel agents who deface their passports with advertising stickers.

The consulate posted the advisory on their official Twitter account, that many unscrupulous travel agents have used Indian passports as an advertising platform.

“It has been observed on multiple occasions that the Indian passports have been used as an advertising platform by many unscrupulous travel agents, defacing the cover of the passport by pasting their agency/company’s stickers,” the advisory reads.

In this regard, the consulate urged Indians to ensure that their passports are not defaced by the travel agents or any other person or establishment at any time.

