Dubai: India’s Consulate General organises labour awareness programme

The programme was organised at M/s Transworld, Jabel Ali, and around 200 workers along with the company management team joined the Iftar.

Consulate General of India organises Labour Awareness Programme in Dubai. (Photo: Consulate General of India, Dubai)

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai organised a Labour Awareness Programme on Health and Financial Management coinciding with iftar for Indian blue-collar workers on Tuesday.

According to an official press release, the programme was organised at M/s Transworld, Jabel Ali, and around 200 workers along with the company management team joined the Iftar.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of India to Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan, took stock of the issues of the workers during the event and also guided them on various measures and provisions of the Consulate for their well-being.

“A team of doctors from Prime Healthcare conducted the health checkup at the camp for the workers and the Bank of Baroda officials briefed the workers about financial literacy and tips on the prevention of banking fraud,” the release read.

The health check-up was followed by an awareness session by the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) of the Consulate about the government’s welfare measures and the grievance redressal mechanism.

