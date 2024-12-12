Dubai International Airport expects over 5.2M guests this winter

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest for international travel, is expected to attract over 5.2 million guests during the winter holiday season from December 13 to 31.

The daily average is expected to be 274,000 guests, with Friday, December 20, being the busiest day with nearly 296,000 guests.

The weekend from December 20 to 22 is expected to be a peak tourist season, with an estimated 880,000 visitors expected.

Of the projected traffic, 1.7 million guests will arrive in Dubai, and 1.5 million will depart, highlighting Dubai’s growing status as a top international travel destination.

Here are few tips for guests

Emirates offers various check-in options, including home, early, and city check-in, while other airlines require guests to arrive no earlier than three hours before departure

To save time, ensure that metal items and electronics are stored in hand luggage and follow the regulations for liquid, aerosols, and gels

Smart Gates allows families with children over 12 to expedite passport control

Choose the Dubai Metro for convenient transportation to and from Terminals 1 and 3

During peak periods, only guests can enter terminals, so farewells should be exchanged at home.

Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports, said, “The Family Zone at Terminal 3 will transform into a winter wonderland featuring a unique fusion performance of carollers and beatboxers, a Magic Station offering gift-wrapping and photo opportunities, a Nutcracker marching band, and more.”

“These activities are designed to surprise and delight, making every journey through DXB truly memorable.”