Dubai International Airport hits record with 92.3 million passengers in 2024

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the busiest international airport in the world, received 92.3 million passengers in 2024, the highest annual traffic ever recorded in its history.

This milestone surpasses the previous record of 89.1 million passengers set in 2018, marking a significant achievement for the global aviation hub.

This record-breaking performance was fueled by sustained growth throughout the year, culminating in an exceptional final quarter that underscored Dubai’s position as a premier destination for travel, business, and investment.

December 2024 emerged as the busiest month, with 8.2 million travellers passing through DXB, reaffirming its status as the gateway of choice for millions worldwide.

“Dubai is the airport of the world … and a new world in the aviation sector,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, stated on X on January 30.

He announced plans for Dubai Airports to invest AED 128 billion over the next decade to “restructure the global aviation landscape with Emirati standards.”

In 2024, DXB recorded 300,000 flight movements, served 106 airlines, and connected to 272 cities across 107 countries. Cargo operations also saw significant growth, with the airport handling 2.2 million tonnes, a sharp 20.5 percent increase from 2023, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The total number of flight movements increased by 5.7 percent, reaching 440,300, with a load factor of 78.1 percent, a slight rise of 0.3 percent compared to the previous year.

Since 2014, DXB has consistently led the ACI rankings as the world’s busiest international airport, welcoming more than 700 million passengers on over 3.3 million flights over the past decade.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, hailed the achievement as a testament to the dedication of the DXB community. “Crossing the 92 million mark is a monumental achievement for DXB and Dubai. It reflects the relentless drive, collaboration, and passion of our people and partners, who work together to deliver seamless, world-class experiences that leave a lasting impression on every guest.”

Griffiths added, “This achievement isn’t just about numbers; it’s about the people who make it possible. Together, we are shaping the future of air travel.”