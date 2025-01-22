Amazon launches instant delivery service in Dubai

The world’s largest online retailer Amazon has taken a significant step in redefining e-commerce in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by launching its new instant delivery service, “Amazon Now,” in Dubai.

This latest initiative aims to meet the growing demand for speed and convenience, offering ultra-fast delivery to customers’ doorsteps within minutes.

The service is only available to Amazon Prime members, offering an additional benefit to the membership. Shoppers can enjoy free delivery on orders exceeding Dirham 25, ensuring both affordability and convenience.

It offers a variety of products, including groceries, toys, and select electronics, which can be conveniently ordered.

Operational hours and coverage areas

The service operates daily from 7 am to midnight, making it convenient for customers with busy schedules.

The service is currently available in key areas, including:

Jumeirah Beach Residence

Dubai Marina

Dubai Silicon Oasis

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Amazon has plans to expand coverage to other parts of the UAE soon.

With its launch, Amazon continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the Middle East.