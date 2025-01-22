Opera singer Andrea Bocelli buys luxurious residence in Dubai

World-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli has become the latest global celebrity to invest in Dubai’s luxury real estate market, purchasing an exclusive residence at the prestigious Bugatti Residences by Binghatti. This groundbreaking development, the first of its kind in the world, merges the iconic Bugatti brand with unparalleled luxury living.

The acquisition was officially revealed at a signing ceremony held at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, January 22.

Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, expressed his excitement over Bocelli’s decision to choose Bugatti Residences as his new home.

“We are honored to welcome Andrea Bocelli to the Binghatti family,” Binghatti remarked. “His trust in our development underscores the unique luxury and design that Bugatti Residences offers.”

Located in Business Bay, the Bugatti Residences offer stunning design, including Dubai’s first private beach inspired by the French Riviera, and exclusive amenities like private swimming pools and panoramic views. Bocelli’s new home is a perfect reflection of his refined taste and appreciation for architectural excellence.

Bocelli’s acquisition further enhances the appeal of Bugatti Residences, which has already attracted high-profile figures, including Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. This growing list of elite investors underscores Dubai’s prominence as a premier destination for luxury real estate.