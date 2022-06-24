Dubai Int’l Airport gears up to welcome 2.4M passengers for Eid

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest for international travel, is gearing up to receive 2.4 million passengers during the period from Friday, June 24 to Monday, July 4, with average an average of 214,000 passengers, daily.

July 2 is expected to be the exceptionally busiest day, with daily traffic exceeding 235,000 passengers. Similar passenger numbers are anticipated at the airport over the Eid Al Adha weekend of July 8 and 9.

يستعد مطار دبي الدولي لاستقبال 2.4 مليون مسافر خلال الفترة من 24 يونيو وحتى 4 يوليو، ليصل متوسط عدد الركاب اليومي إلى 214 ألف مسافر وذلك بناءً على الإحصائيات التي أعلنتها مطارات #دبي pic.twitter.com/TjItHlRXNj — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 23, 2022

Dubai Airports works with partner airlines, control authorities and business partners to ensure a smooth travel process for passengers, but advises some simple steps they can take to beat the holiday rush.

Passengers have been advised to do the following

Passengers should be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination they are travelling to and ensure that they have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport.

For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

If flying out of Terminal 1, arrive at the airport no earlier than three hours before your departure. Use online check-in wherever available to save time.

Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirates’ early and self-service check-in facilities.

Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save time at the airport.

Use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Metro operating times are extended during the Eid holidays.

Friends and families are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort as access to the arrivals forecourt in Terminal 3 are limited to public transport and other authorised vehicles.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest for international travel, has been made operational on Wednesday after the completion of the 45-day refurbishment programme.

The northern runway was closed from May 9 to June 22 to carry out “complete refurbishment”.

DXB performed impressively in the first five months of 2022 despite the reduced capacity resulting from the 45-day closure of the North Runway for the rehabilitation project.

The airport recorded 13.6 million passengers in the first quarter, and expectations for this year indicate that Dubai International Airport will double its annual traffic from 29.1 million in 2021 to 58.7 million passengers this year.