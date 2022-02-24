India’s passenger volume continues on top for Dubai’s DXB in 2021

Abu Dhabi: India has remained the top destination country with regards passenger volume for the Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport has been ranked as the world’s busiest airport for the eighth consecutive year, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) in 2021 received about 29,110,609 passengers, with an annual growth rate of 12.7 per cent.

As per the reports, Dubai Airports, citing current forecasts, said that traffic through DXB could reach 55.1 million by the end of this year. It could even exceed that figure by a “significant margin” if current trends continue.

India was the top destination country for DXB, with 4.2 million passengers in 2021, followed by Pakistan with 1.8 million passengers, Saudi Arabia with 1.5 million passengers, and the United Kingdom with 1.2 million passengers. The destinations also included many countries, including the United States of America with a total of 1.1 million passengers, Egypt with a million passengers, and Turkey with 945,000 passengers.

Istanbul took the lead for the most prominent destinations from cities during 2021, with 916,000 passengers, Cairo 905,000 passengers, London 814,000, and New Delhi 791,000 passengers.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) connects to more than 198 global destinations in 93 countries through 84 international airlines, exceeding the number of destinations in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite unprecedented turmoil affecting millions of people all over the world, we overcame many serious obstacles to the operation of the world’s largest international hub and provided smooth, comfortable and safe travel for millions of people travelling through DXB,” Gulf News quoted Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

Also, India leads Abu Dhabi International Airport destination in terms of traffic volume in 2021. Around 9.32 lakhs passengers pass through the UAE capital’s hub, despite COVID-19 imposed travel restrictions.

Dubai’s second hub, Al Maktoum International Airport or DWC, is scheduled to reopen its passenger terminal on May 4 for commercial flights for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.