‘Dubai is the best place to settle down’, says Indian CEO

The founder and CEO of Marigold Wealth, Arvind Datta, recently said that how the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Dubai, is the “best place to settle down” in the world.

Taking to X, Datta shared several factors that make Dubai an appealing place to live.

“Best place to settle down – UAE and in particular Dubai,” Datta wrote.

He said, “Buy an AED 2 million (Rs 4.5 crore) property, and you are eligible for a golden visa. Anyone over 55 years old can get a retirement visa if they invest AED 1 million in a property.”

“No crime. Most safe for women. Best in class infra and many more things,” Datta added.

Datta’s post has garnered a plethora of comments, with many while others expressed their disapproval of Dubai’s “torrid heat.”

An X user commented, “What about hot hot weather and no greenery at all.”

“Stay in the Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) area. Amazing place with greenery and nice weather with lake view,” said another.

“Everything is perfect except the torrid heat,” another wrote.

“July and August mein India aa jao, that’s when summer is at its peak there. Schools also give holidays. Spent 16 years of my life in nearby Qatar. The Middle East is very much livable, more so than Delhi and Mumbai. In terms of heat, Delhi NCR is just as bad, maybe worse, because most places aren’t air conditioned. Ghar ki bhi itni yaad nahi aayegi because there is a huge Indian diaspora there,” said another Indian citizen.