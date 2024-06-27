Dubai Duty Free draw: Hyderabadi engineer turns crorepati overnight

Abu Dhabi: A 48-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Hyderabadi man won a staggering one million dollars (Rs 8,34,46,150) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner, Khaliq Naik Mohammed, became a one million dollar winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 465 with ticket number 3813, which he purchased online.

Khaliq, who works as a engineer-instructor at a university, has been living in Abu Dhabi since 2012. He has been participating in the draw from the past four years.

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said: “Most of the funds will go to my children’s education and our family’s future, while I will also do some charity works.”

Khaliq is the 232nd Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999.

